Björk has revealed the title of her new album ‘Fossora’, and discussed how it concerns the death of her mother in 2018.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Icelandic singer officially announced the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Utopia’, which is touted to arrive this autumn.

Two songs from the record, ‘Sorrowful Soil’ and ‘Ancestress’, are said to be directed tributes to the singer’s mother, Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir, who died in 2018.

On the latter track, she sings: “The machine of her breathed all night while she rested / Revealed her resilience / And then it didn’t.”

Discussing her mother’s death at the age of 72, the singer added: “That’s quite early. I think me and my brother were not ready to … we thought she had 10 years left. So we were like: ‘Come on,’ and getting her to fight and … and it was like she had an inner clock in her and she was just ready to go.”

As the interview describes, the album cover for ‘Fossora’ sees Björk as “a glowing forest sprite, her fingertips fusing with the fantastic fungi under her hooves.”

‘Fossora’ is set to feature collaborations with Serpentwithfeet and Indonesian punks Gabber Modus Operandi, as well as contributions from her son Sindri and daughter Doa.

Back in October 2021, the Icelandic musician explained that the follow-up to ‘Utopia’ was “for people who are making clubs at home in their living room” during the COVID-enforced lockdown.

Björk described the record’s sound as being like “a man who was headbanging, then sat down again and had another glass of red wine, and everyone is home by 10 o’clock, done with the dancing and everything”.

The artist also revealed that her new tracks were mostly around the 80-90 beats per minute mark because that is the speed she walks at.