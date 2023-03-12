Björk has revealed that Frank Ocean asked her to perform with him at Coachella 2023.

The Icelandic singer-songwriter was being interviewed on the radio when she spoke about her excitement playing the upcoming edition of the music and arts festival in Indio, California that’s again held over two weekends this summer.

“[Coachella] is going to be a fun challenge,” Björk told Rás 2 radio last month, according to translations and recordings of her interview by people on Twitter.

“I’m going to take a bit of a risk and I’m going to have Orkestral. Just strings and me. It was Frank Ocean who specifically asked me to play with him, it was one of the reasons why I said yes, based on the musical point of view.”

NME has contacted Björk’s representatives for corroboration.

Björk performs on the closing night of each of the two weekends (Sunday, April 16 and Sunday, April 23) before Ocean headlines on both dates. Bad Bunny headlines on Friday, April 14 and Friday, April 21. BLACKPINK take the top spot on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22.

She previously shared that her set will feature a local orchestra and span her three-decade discography.

“We are so excited to bring björk orkestral to [Coachella], the singer wrote on Twitter in January. “We will bring on the stage a local orkestra and play arrangements from 30 years.”

Meanwhile, Björk is heading out on a ‘Cornucopia’ tour in Europe later this year. The music legend premiered the show in a New York residency featuring a 50-person choir and the flute group Viibra.

“Cornucopia was always intended to be a world for both ‘Utopia’ and the album after that, which is now out there called ‘Fossora’,” she wrote in a statement. “I am truly excited to premier those 2 worlds colliding, this autumn in southern Europe.”

Check out the full list of dates here and purchase any remaining tickets here.

In other news, fans believe that Ocean has been uploading some of his old music on to Spotify under an alias.