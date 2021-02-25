Bjork shares new Sonos Radio Hour mix featuring 21 years of songs that “saved my life”

Björk has shared her playlist for the latest Sonos Radio Hour mix, featuring 21 years’ worth of songs from her personal collection in one stream.

The singer is the latest in a line of guest curators for the online station with D’Angelo’s Feverish Fantazmagoria programme – dubbed as “a collection of musical expressions” – and has previously featured Thom Yorke and more recently FKA Twigs.

Bjork’s mix, officially titled 21 Years Worth Of Wave Files Liquidated Into A Stream, features tracks by Alim qasimov, Jeremiah, Oui, LFO, Aby Ngana Diop, ML Buch, and more. You can listen to it below.

Advertisement

During the show, the singer explained that she owned the same laptop for 21 years and it’s become a repository for all her favourite tracks discovered on CDs, cassettes, vinyl, and every song that she says “saved my life” that she converted into a high-quality WAV format.

Björk shares new curated station launching today titled, 21 years of wave files liquidated into a streamhttps://t.co/LQpEMRFSzn pic.twitter.com/el1ASTXcdM — björk (@bjork) February 24, 2021

“I am quite thrilled to have had a reason to go through 21 years of music-file collecting .. since my first laptop I have been cd shopping, awkward cassette finding, vinyl searching in secret stores on my travels and gathered them all into a library of gorgeous wave-files.

“It was only a question of time before I would share them and then in yet another form: them clouds and streams. A lot of my heart belongs there … unbelievable memories with friends, loved ones , dj-ing in little bars, all sorts of occasions possible, in boats, cars, planes.

“Here is music for weddings, solitudes, dancing, friendly chess matches or hikes. I thank all the musicians who have saved my life repeatedly through the years and hope you enjoy this as much as I have.”

Advertisement

Radio Chemical, curated by The Chemical Brothers, is scheduled to hit Sonos Radio on March 2, bringing songs from Pharoah Sanders, Kraftwerk, Tony Allen and more.

Meanwhile, Bjork recently shared a series of collaborations with the Hamrahlíð Choir. The singer teamed up with the choir she was a member of as a teenager, as part of the choir’s recent album ‘Come and be Joyful’.