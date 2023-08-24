Björk wins AIM Award as Best Live Performer, final nominations revealed

Björk has won the award for Best Live Performer at the 2023 Association of Independent Music Awards (AIM). Check out the final nominations below.

Announced today (August 24), the Icelandic singer was announced the winner of the publicly-voted award for her ongoing ‘Cornucopia’ tour.

She also fought off close competition from Beabadoobee and MUNA, as well as Japanese kawaii-metal girl group Babymetal.

The award also comes in light of her 10th and latest studio album, ‘Fossora’, which arrived last September. The ‘Cornucopia’ tour continues to run through Europe until December, where it closes with a performance at Arkéa Arena in Floirac, France on December 5.

The AIM 2023 Awards ceremony will be hosted at London’s iconic Roundhouse on September 26, and will also see Dr. Charisse Beaumont – CEO of Black Lives in Music (BLiM) – receive the award of Diversity Champion for this year.

The awards aim to recognise the achievements of independent labels, artists and entrepreneurs across the UK’s music sector and celebrate the independent music community by incorporating exclusive and intimate live performances into the ceremony.

“The AIM Independent Music Awards are a night to celebrate the best of the UK’s independent music community, and to showcase its triumphs and innovations,” explained Silvia Montello, CEO at AIM. “We are proud to be able to honour the diversity and talent across the UK’s independent labels, artists, entrepreneurs and champions and it’s fantastic to see continued public recognition of Björk’s trailblazing live shows!”

Among other nominees shortlisted for this year’s ceremony include Wet Leg, who are up for the PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist. Other names listed in the category include AntsLive, John Summit, Surya Sen and Vibe Chemistry.

Find a full list of categories and nominees below.

Newly announced winners and nominees are:

Diversity Champion

Charisse Beaumont – Black Lives in Music

Best Live Performance

Björk (One Little Independent)

PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist

AntsLive (Payday Records, Trademark Records)

John Summit (Off The Grid Records)

Surya Sen (Skint Records)

Vibe Chemistry (DnB Allstars Records)

Wet Leg (Domino Records)

Music Entrepreneur of the Year

Alex Brees – Un:hurd

Caius Pawson – Young / Space

Jess Kangalee – Good Energy PR

Keturah Cummings – Forward Slash

Yasin El Ashrafi – HQ Familia

Best Boutique Label

Chess Club

Glasgow Underground

Houndstooth

Rough Bones

So Young Records

Best Independent Label

Defected Records

Forever Living Originals

Hospital Records

One Little Independent

Transgressive

Best Creative Campaign

Because Music (Shygirl – ‘Nymph’)

Dirty Hit (Rina Sawayama – ‘Hold The Girl’)

Human Re Sources (RAYE – ‘My 21st Century Blues’)

Ninja Tune (Young Fathers – ‘Heavy Heavy’)

Partisan Records (Ezra Collective – ‘Where I’m Meant To Be’)

XL Recordings (Yaeji – ‘With A Hammer’)

In other Björk news, earlier this year the singer-songwriter lit up the sky during her performance at Coachella 2023 – incorporating over 800 drones into her set.

Her latest album ‘Fossora’ also received a four-star review upon its release, with NME describing the LP as “heavier – and more hopeful – than anything before” in her discography.