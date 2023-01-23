Björk’s daughter Ísadóra shares first original solo song

Björk‘s daughter Ísadóra has released an original solo song titled ‘bergmál’ – listen below.

The track appears on Reykjavík grassroots art collective Post-Dreifing’s new compilation album ‘DRULLUMALL 4’.

Sharing news of the compilation on Instagram, the collective wrote: “dear friends, DRULLUMALL 4 is out!! 14 wonderful tracks from different corners of the scene have finally reached the surface. it is an exciting mix of artists, some of them may go harder than ever on this complilation, for others it marks their very first release.”

Ísadóra also co-wrote and contributed to Björk’s song ‘Her Mother’s House’, which appeared on her 10th album ‘Fossora’.

In a four star review, NME said: “On its closing track, ‘Her Mother’s House’, she and her daughter Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney reflect on the pain and pride of nest-leaving, with a flourish of cor anglais and a gentle grace in letting go: ‘The more I love you/The stronger you become/The less you need me.'”

Ísadóra – known as Doa – is a filmmaker and singer and the daughter of Björk and Matthew Barney. She made her big-screen debut alongside her mother in director Robert Eggers’s Viking epic The Northman. The film also starred Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe.

In a five-star review of The Northman, NME wrote: “It’s all properly violent and uncivilised. Director Eggers is known for mixing wacky surrealism with explicit violence, so don’t expect wall-to-wall blockbuster action though. We get Willem Dafoe playing a Gollum-like court jester with Willie Nelson’s pigtails, and Finchy from The Office (Ralph Ineson) pops up in what looks like Adam Ant’s earrings.

“Perhaps the most bonkers bit is when a no-eyed Björk whispers her prophecy to Amleth, in full, feathered seeress costume. If the Icelandic icon’s next album is all Viking drinking songs, we won’t complain.”

Meanwhile, last year, Björk spoke to NME about her children appearing on ‘Fossora’. “I actually enjoyed that and it felt odd not to include them on the album somehow,” she said.

“I didn’t think about it then, but maybe it has something to do with the fact that they’re both grown-ups now. That felt important so I could ask them and they could have a chance to say no based on a mature decision. Now they’re equal to me.”