Björk’s son reflects on past claim that he’s a better songwriter than her

Björk‘s son Sindri Eldon has responded to a resurfaced interview where he claimed to be a better songwriter than his mother.

Over the past few days, an interview Eldon gave over a decade ago has resurfaced online, with fans paying particular attention to the segment where he compares his mother’s talents with his own.

In the interview, Eldon said: “My main statement will be to prove to everyone what I’ve secretly known for ages: that I’m a better songwriter and lyricist than 90 per cent of Icelandic musicians, my mother included.”

Advertisement

After many online criticised his comments, Eldon gave new context for the comments, and put distance between his past and current self.

“Ok. first, I think it has to be said that this is from like 15 yrs ago,” he wrote on Twitter. “I was an asshole back then, drinking a lot and in a toxic relationship. I had a massive chip on my shoulder and didn’t really know how to deal with it.”

“The interview being quoted was done via email by a guy called Bob Cluness who was my friend at the time, so the responses were meant to be kinda tongue-in-cheek and jokey. I was very bitter and angry, yes, but I was also just dicking around.”

the interview being quoted was done via email by a guy called bob cluness who was my friend at the time, so the responses were meant to be kinda tongue-in-cheek and jokey. i was very bitter and angry, yes, but i was also just dicking around 2/ — hadrosaur communist guy (@sindrieldon) July 11, 2021

Reflecting on the interview and comments in further tweets, Eldon added: “Context doesn’t really impart very well in a text interview.

“Anger, self-loathing and self-sabotage are things I’ve struggled with a lot in my life. Like everyone who likes their parents, I grew up wanting to be like them, but they made it look so easy, so I didn’t really put the work in like I should.”

anger, self-loathing and self-sabotage are things ive struggled with a lot in my life. like everyone who likes their parents, i grew up wanting to be like them, but they made it look so easy, so i didn’t really put the work in like i should 4/ — hadrosaur communist guy (@sindrieldon) July 11, 2021

Advertisement

Concluding his response, the songwriter wrote: “I guess that’s it, I have nothing more to say, but feel free to ask if you want clarification on any particular point. I just wanted to seize this opportunity to announce that I am not the guy who said those things, not anymore, and if ppl are gonna laugh at me and judge me, they should know that I also think the guy in that photo was just a titanic asshole that I no longer relate to.

“That doesn’t absolve me douchy things I said, I know, but I think society is in some small way to blame here.”

Elsewhere, Björk’s new viking revenge film The Northman, directed by Robert Eggers is set to get its premiere next spring.

Set in 10th Century Iceland, the film, which also stars Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe and Ethan Hawke, follows a Viking prince seeking justice for his murdered father.