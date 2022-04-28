Black Coffee announces London all-dayer at Beckenham Place Park

Black Coffee has announced that he’ll be performing a one-off headline show at London’s Beckenham Place Park this September.

READ MORE: 20 festivals to look forward to in 2022

The Grammy-winning DJ and producer will play an extended set at the event on September 11, where he will also welcome friends and rising DJs to the stage – these will be announced at a later date.

According to a press release, the pioneering DJ “will bring his signature sound to the idyllic rolling grasslands of Beckenham Place Park, which is nestled amongst protected ancient woodland and a beautiful lake.”

Advertisement

The recently converted golf course in the heart of South London will boast two stages for the all-dayer.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale May 10 at 1pm local time; general release tickets go on sale the following day, May 11, at 1pm. You can sign up for tickets here.

NEW: GRAMMY Award-winning South African house DJ and producer @RealBlackCoffee returns to London for a special one-off show at Beckenham Place Park this September 🎶 Tickets go on sale Wednesday 11th May at 1pm 👉 https://t.co/Tfl0QsBopk pic.twitter.com/sRjpuUM6Si — Live Nation UK (@LiveNationUK) April 28, 2022

Earlier this month, Black Coffee, who has worked with the likes of Drake, Pharrell, David Guetta and Usher, made history as the first African to win the Grammy for the Best Dance/Electronic Album’. He took home the award for his seventh studio LP, ‘Subconsciously’.

The South African house DJ also recently unveiled the roster of artists set to perform at his Hï Ibiza residency this summer, where he’ll perform every Saturday from May 14 to October 1.

The futuristic superclub’s vast Theatre room will once again be a showcase of Black Coffee’s own refined Afropolitan house sounds, along with an expertly curated selection of pioneering and influential guest artists from around the world.

Advertisement

This includes long-time friend and DJ powerhouse THEMBA, along with fellow South African talents Da Capo, DJ Kabila, DJ Merlon, Glen Lewis, Julian Gomes, Lemon & Herb and Trancemicsou.

Other names include Kerri Chandler, Louie Vega, Seth Troxler, The Martinez Brothers and Red Axes. For more information, visit the official Hï Ibiza website.