Black Coffee injured in “severe travel accident”

Black Coffee has been injured in a “severe travel accident” on his way to perform at a nightclub in Argentina.

Earlier today (January 11), the Instagram account of the South African producer released an official statement, conveying that he “was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight en route to his scheduled show in Mar Del Plata,” a coastal city in Argentina.

According to Billboard, he was specifically on his way to deejay at the city’s Club De Mar Mute. “The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries,” it continued.

While the statement assures fans that Black Coffee is currently receiving medical attention, it also calls for the press and public to respect the DJ’s privacy in recovery, stating: “We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team. In respect of his privacy, we kindly request understanding and patience from the media and his fans.”

The statement finally concludes by confirming that the producer is in good spirits: “Despite the challenges presented, Black Coffee is optimistic and recovering well! He looks forward to being back with you all very soon.”

Born Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo, Black Coffee has been active in the South African dance music scene since the mid-2000s, and was launched into prominence when he was enlisted by Drake to produce the Jorja Smith-featuring track ‘Get It Together’, off his 2017 “playlist” ‘More Life’. The producer went on to release collaborations with David Guetta and Usher, the latter of which was released in 2019.

In 2021, the DJ released his sixth studio album, ‘Subconsciously’, which featured guest appearances from Sabrina Claudio, Diplo, Pharrell Williams, Celeste and more. The album proved to be a breakthrough for Black Coffee, earning him a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic album the following year. Later in 2022, he would reunite with Drake for his dance-inflected full-length, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, producing two of its 14 tracks. A month after its release, Drake made an unannounced appearance when Black Coffee was performing in Ibiza’s Hï Ibiza nightclub, during the DJ’s four and a half month-long residency there.

Black Coffee later made history by becoming the first South African dance producer and DJ to headline Madison Square Garden, playing one sold-out date in October 2023.

‘Honestly, Nevermind’ earned a three-star review from NME, with Kyann-Sian Williams praising Drake’s exploration of house music, while also criticising its monotony. “He doesn’t quite shift the latter as much as one would hope,” she wrote. “The album is as tiresomely woe-is-me as anything he’s ever done – but the house sound has at least given him the creative boost that his recording career has been crying out for recently.”