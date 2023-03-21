Black Country, New Road announce new live album and biggest headline show to date

Black Country, New Road have announced a new live album and their biggest headline show to date – find all the details below.

The six-piece band are due to release ‘Live At Bush Hall’ on streaming platforms this Friday (March 24) ahead of physical versions arriving on April 28 via Ninja Tune (pre-save/pre-order here).

Comprising nine songs, the forthcoming record captures the set from BCNR’s three sold-out concerts at Bush Hall in west London last December.

NME wrote in a four-star review that the album “offers a remarkable snapshot of a band in transition, one willing to push on and not let circumstances stand in the way of what they love doing most”.

The full tracklist for ‘Live At Bush Hall’ is as follows:

1. ‘Up Song – Live at Bush Hall’

2. ‘The Boy – Live at Bush Hall’

3. ‘I Won’t Always Love You – Live at Bush Hall’

4. ‘Across The Pond Friend – Live at Bush Hall’

5. ‘Laughing Song – Live at Bush Hall’

6. ‘The Wrong Trousers – Live at Bush Hall’

7. ‘Turbines/Pigs – Live at Bush Hall’

8. ‘Dancers – Live at Bush Hall’

9. ‘Up Song (Reprise) – Live at Bush Hall’

Additionally, Black Country, New Road have confirmed that they’ll be returning to the capital on October 10 for a concert at Shepherd’s Bush Empire. It’ll mark the group’s largest headline date of their career so far.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday (March 24) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Recently, it was announced that Black Country, New Road will play the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury 2023.

They’re also scheduled to embark on a UK and Ireland tour in May ahead of numerous festival appearances, including Wide Awake, Primavera Sound and Best Kept Secret.