Black Country, New Road announce debut album ‘For The First Time’

Black Country, New Road have announced their debut album ‘For The First Time’ – listen to new track ‘Science Fair’ below.

The band, who featured in NME’s 100 essential new artists for 2020 list in January, will release their first full-length effort via Ninja Tune on February 5, 2021.

Produced by Andy Savours, the album was recorded during the early part of this year and completed at the end of the national coronavirus lockdown. According to a press release, the project captures the band’s “energy, ferocity and explosive charge” across its six tracks.

Frontman Isaac Wood explained that ‘For The First Time’ “is basically representative of [the group’s] first 18 months”, with saxophonist Lewis Evans adding: “We wanted it to sound exactly how we love to sound live.”

Wood continued: “I’ve always been interested in a really honest portrayal of what a band is and what they’ve been working on. I think it’s really nice if people can see an artist like: this was them in the early days, this was their next phase and that they’re quite clear and honest about genuine progression as people and musicians.”

Check out the ‘For The First Time’ tracklist below, and pre-order/pre-save the album here.

1. ‘Instrumental’

2. ‘Athens, France’

3. ‘Science Fair’

4. ‘Sunglasses’

5. ‘Track X’​

6. ‘Opus’

Shortly after the album’s release, Black Country, New Road will embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour. Next month, they’ll perform two socially distanced gigs at Islington Assembly Hall in London.

The full schedule is as follows:

NOVEMBER, 2020

Friday 20 – Islington Assembly Hall, London

Saturday 21 – Islington Assembly Hall, London

FEBRUARY, 2021

Thursday 18 – Junction 1, Cambridge

Friday 19 – The Loft, Southampton

Saturday 20 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

Monday 22 – Brudenell Social Club, leeds

Tuesday 23 – Future Yard, Birkenhead

Wednesday 24 – Gorilla, Manchester

Thursday 25 – Oran Mor, Glasgow

Saturday 27 – Whelan’s, Dublin

MARCH, 2021

Monday 01 – SWX, Bristol

Tuesday 02 – Chalk, Brighton

Wednesday 03 – Electric Ballroom, London