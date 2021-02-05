Black Country, New Road announce socially distanced UK tour

Black Country, New Road have announced a set of socially distanced UK tour dates for this summer.

The band have paired the gig news with the release today (February 5) of their debut album ‘For The First Time’, with the band expressing their “collective sense of relief” in a statement about the arrival of the record.

“We think this record gives an honest representation of the way we sound when we come together and play music. All of the good moments and some of the less good moments too,” the band continued.

“It’s a good start, we look forward to the music being available to people and in equal parts look forward to moving on from this music. Before the release of this record we are already hard at work preparing new music.”

Black Country, New Road have now announced a socially distanced tour for June, which includes rescheduled dates at the Islington Assembly Hall in London which had been set to take place in April.

SOCIALLY DISTANCED SUMMER TOUR

Access the ticket pre-sale by ordering the ‘For the first time’ from the BC,NR online store, Bandcamp or Ninja store before 11.59pm GMT on Wednesday 10th February. pic.twitter.com/yUHukZ6zpP — BlackCountry,NewRoad (@BCNRband) February 5, 2021

The pre-sale for the newly announced June tour begins next Friday (February 12), and will be available to anyone who buys the band’s new album on any format from the Black Country, New Road store, Bandcamp or Ninja Tune store from today until Wednesday night (February 10).

You can see Black Country, New Road’s 2021 UK and Ireland tour dates below.

June

15 – Komedia, Bath

16 – Gaiety Bar, Portsmouth

17 – Komedia (2x sets), Brighton

18 – The Castle & Falcon (2x sets), Birmingham

20 – Future Yard (2x sets), Liverpool

21 – Tyne Bank Brewery, Newcastle

23 – Abbeydale Picturehouse, Sheffield

25 – YES (2x sets), Manchester

26 – Brudenell Social Club (2x sets), Leeds

27 – Islington Assembly Hall, London

28 – Islington Assembly Hall, London (rescheduled from April 19)

29 – Islington Assembly Hall, London (rescheduled from April 20)

September

14 – Electric Ballroom, London

November

29 – Chalk, Brighton

30 – Junction 1, Cambridge

December

1 – 1865, Southampton

3 – Arts Club, Liverpool

4 – Irish Centre, Leeds

6 – O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester

7 – Newcastle University Union, Newcastle Upon Tyne

8 – TV Studios (SWG3), Glasgow

9 – The Mill, Birmingham

10 – The Waterfront, Norwich

12 – SWX, Bristol

13 – Y Plas, Cardiff

15 – Whelan’s, Dublin

Black Country, New Road will perform two special livestream shows in the coming weeks, with one taking place tomorrow (February 6) before the second takes place on March 6 from the Southbank Centre in London.