Black Country, New Road announce UK tour for 2021

Black Country, New Road will be touring the UK and Ireland next year as part of an extensive run of European shows.
The newcomers, named among NME’s 100 essential new artists for 2020 at the beginning of this year, will play across the continent through January and February before returning to the UK.
Among their British shows is one of their largest to date, a headline performance at the Electric Ballroom in London.
Also included in the tour are two rescheduled shows that were scuppered by the coronavirus, a sold-out show at Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club that was supposed to take place last April, and a show at Brighton’s Chalk initially set for this September.
The full British and Irish tour dates are as follows:
FEBRUARY
Thursday 18 – Junction 1, Cambridge
Friday 19 – The Loft, Southampton
Saturday 20 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham
Monday 22 – Brudenell Social Club, leeds
Tuesday 23 – Future Yard, Birkenhead
Wednesday 24 – Gorilla, Manchester
Thursday 25 – Oran Mor, Glasgow
Saturday 27 – Whelan’s, Dublin
MARCH
Monday 01 – SWX, Bristol
Tuesday 02 – Chalk, Brighton
Wednesday 03 – Electric Ballroom, London
Tickets for the shows go on sale to members of the band’s mailing list on Monday June 29, and on general sale from Thursday July 2.
Black Country, New Road have won considerable acclaim off the back of just two official singles, ‘Athen’s France’ and ‘Sunglasses’, both of which were released last year.
Last month, meanwhile, the band’s Georgia Ellery, who also plays in Jockstrap, collaborated with Jamie xx in a new session for BBC Radio 3’s ‘Late Junction’.