Black Country, New Road have finished a new “sad, epic and possibly more universally likeable” album

Black Country, New Road have spoken to NME about how they’ve just a completed a new “sad, epic and possibly more universally likeable” album. Watch our video interview with the band above.

The experimental London post-punk band were speaking to NME on the red carpet at last night’s Mercury Prize 2021 (September 9), where they were nominated for their acclaimed debut album ‘For The First Time‘.

“I can’t believe they want to talk to us,” bassist Tyler Hyde said of the media fuss around them. “I’m struggling with imposter syndrome really intensely right now.”

Hailing the “incredible selection of musicians” among them on the shortlist (Arlo Parks would go on to win later on), the band spoke about how honoured they were to be there. While shouting out the likes of Squid and Black Midi, they were, however, keen to point out that they didn’t feel they were representing the rising guitar scene from the south of England.

“The scene is just a group of people doing things at the same time, who have come from somewhere amazing like [Brixton venue] The Windmill,” said Hyde. “We’re all individuals doing our own thing. Everyone speaks for themselves. We’re lucky to be able to play gigs with those people, but we’re just here for us.”

Fans can expect to see a lot more from BC,NR as they’re currently preparing for a tour and have “just finished recording an album” – which they describe as “sad, epic and possibly more universally likeable… possibly.”

“We have figured out what we’re trying to say, so it makes a bit more sense,” Hyde told NME. “Some of the songs are shorter. We attempted to write songs that were three and a half minutes.”

Saxophonist Lewis Evans continued: “We were like, ‘Oh these are all going to be three minute bangers!’ and then they were like five minutes. It’s so annoying, but it feels like it’s needed content-wise.”

So could we be about to meet the pop banger version of Black Country, New Road?

“Yes, it’s way more palatable than the first album,” said Evans. “People might hate it, but we really like it.”

Watch our full video interview above where Black Country, New Road also reveal their favourite Coldplay song and their recommended new and emerging artists.