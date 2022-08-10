Black Country, New Road lead new additions to Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022

Black Country, New Road are among the latest additions to the line-up of Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022.

The festival will return for its second London edition from November 9-13 and will take places in a number of venues in the capital, including The Roundhouse and EartH.

The likes of Courtney Barnett, Animal Collective and Faye Webster have already been announced on the line-up, which has grown today (August 10) with the addition of a number of new acts.

Advertisement

Black Country, New Road, O., Okay Kaya, Yaya Bey, Goya Gumbani, Julien Chang, Ekkstacy, Hannah Jadagu, M Field, Elanor Moss and Clara Mann will also perform as part of Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022.

Tickets for each Pitchfork Music Festival London event are being sold separately, and are on sale now from here.

“We were blown away by the reception to the launch of Pitchfork Festival in the UK last year, and we can’t wait to develop the event into its second year,” Dan Monsell, Co-Managing Director at the festival’s promoters FORM Concerts, said in a statement back in June.

“With so much exciting music across the bill, it’s going to be a really amazing five days – plus we still have very incredible stuff to announce ahead of November too!”

Black Country, New Road are also playing a host of festivals dates this month and in September, including dates at Green Man Festival in the Brecon Beacons and Connect Festival in Edinburgh.