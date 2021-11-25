Black Country, New Road postpone 2021 UK and Ireland tour

Black Country, New Road have postponed their remaining 2021 tour dates due to “ongoing illness within the band”.

The London group were due to hit the road for a string of UK and Ireland headline shows next Monday (November 29), with performances scheduled for Brighton, Cambridge, Southampton, Leeds, Dublin and other cities throughout December.

Today (November 25) the band has issued a statement on social media to confirm the gigs will no longer go ahead as planned.

“We are sorry to announce that due to the ongoing illness within the band we are in the unfortunate position of having to postpone our remaining 2021 dates in the UK and Ireland,” the message began.

“We are working on rescheduling these dates in 2022. Ticket holders for Manchester, Bristol and Dublin will have their ticket valid for the already announced April show[s]. Ticket holders for the other shows will be notified when a new show is announced in the new year and their ticket will be valid for this show.”

Statement from band on postponement of remaining 2021 tour dates

Ticketing info for relevant shows herehttps://t.co/fp6WA9Hux5 pic.twitter.com/VFxr0A06q4 — BlackCountry,NewRoad (@BCNRband) November 25, 2021

Fans can also request a refund from the point of purchase – visit here for further information.

“We can only apologise, your support and patience means a huge amount to us,” Black Country, New Road continued. “It’s been an extremely difficult decision to make. We were really excited to play these shows. If we were in any position to, then we would have.”

The statement concluded: “We look forward to getting back on the road as soon as possible.”

Earlier this month, Black Country, New Road released a Steve Reich-inspired new single called ‘Bread Song’. It’s the latest preview of the band’s second studio album ‘Ants From Up There’, which arrives on February 4 via Ninja Tune.

Their Mercury Prize-nominated debut, ‘For The First Time’, came out back in February. Check out NME‘s five-star review here.

Black Country, New Road’s 2022 tour includes their biggest headline show to date at London’s Roundhouse on February 8. See the full UK and Ireland schedule below.

FEBRUARY 2022

8 – Roundhouse, London

APRIL 2022

6 – The Foundry, Sheffield

7 – O2 Academy, Oxford

9 – Liquid Room, Edinburgh

10 – The Empire, Belfast

11 – Olympia, Dublin

13 – Albert Hall, Manchester

14 – Rock City, Nottingham

16 – Concorde 2, Brighton

17 – O2 Academy, Bristol