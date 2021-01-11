Black Country, New Road share new single ‘Track X’ and announce livestream show

Black Country, New Road have shared ‘Track X’, the latest effort from their forthcoming debut album, as well as announcing details of a live-streamed show in March.

The mellowed new effort from the London group follows on from ‘Science Fair’ and will feature on their debut album ‘For the first time‘, which is set to arrive on February 5 via Ninja Tune.

Describing the new song, frontman Isaac Wood said: “Track X is a song we first worked on in 2018 but one that never made it out into our live performances.

“We decided to resurrect it during the recording of For the first time and assemble it in the studio. The story is old but a good one and worth telling. We believe that people will enjoy singing along.”

As well as the new single, the band have also announced details of a new London headline date to celebrate the release of their debut album at Queen Elizabeth Hall – Southbank Centre on March 6th. The event will be livestreamed globally – with tickets available here.

Announcing their debut album back in October 2020, Wood commented: “I’ve always been interested in a really honest portrayal of what a band is and what they’ve been working on. I think it’s really nice if people can see an artist like: this was them in the early days, this was their next phase and that they’re quite clear and honest about genuine progression as people and musicians.”