Black Country, New Road shares cover of Weezer’s ‘Say It Ain’t So’

Black Country, New Road have shared a new cover of Weezer’s ‘Say It Ain’t So’ – you can watch it below.

The newcomers, named among NME’s 100 essential new artists for 2020 at the beginning of this year, were supposed to perform at the Haldern Pop Festival in Germany this summer, but, like most festivals this year, it was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

To fill the void left by the cancelled festival, organisers for the event are hosting a series of virtual Saturday Pop concerts livestreamed from the Keusgen recording studio in Haldern.

Black Country, New Road took part yesterday (August 8), and during the show, they performed a surprise cover of Weezer’s ‘Say It Ain’t So’.

Watch the cover below:

Meanwhile, Black Country, New Road will be touring the UK and Ireland next year as part of an extensive run of European shows.

The band will play across the continent through January and February before returning to the UK, with one of their largest British shows to date taking place at Electric Ballroom in London on March 3, 2021.

Earlier this year, Weezer paid tribute to frontline workers in the video for new track ‘Hero’.

The new clip arrived as the band announced the delay of their upcoming album ‘Van Weezer’ due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Introducing the new song, the band wrote: “This one is for the stay at home dreamers, the zoom graduators, the sourdough bakers, and the essential workers.”