Black Country, New Road top Visions Festival 2022 line-up

Black Country, New Road lead the freshly revealed first announcement line-up for this year’s iteration of Visions Festival.
The multi-venue East London event is set to return on Saturday July 23, with the full line-up revealed by organisers today (March 24).
Among the varied and diverse acts on the bill are the likes of Mdou Moctar, For Those I Love, Keeley Forsyth, Giant Swan, Oklou and many more. Find the full line-up below.
Proud to announce the first wave of incredible artists to play VISIONS 2022 👀 Get your tickets on Dice tomorrow at 9am for a chance to see #BlackCountryNewRoad, @MdouMoctar, @oklou_, Giant Swan, @ForThoseILove, aya, @misoextra and many more, with further acts to be shared soon! pic.twitter.com/ck6WEUpTdX
This year organisers have introduced a new co-headline event at Hackney Round Chapel, where dream-pop breakout acts Yumi Zouma and Far Caspian will perform.
The event follows a successful 2021 edition where Billy Nomates and Porridge Radio headlined proceedings, NME – after the lift of Covid restrictions – said in their review that the festival “feels like a celebration, and a chance to ease back into the hectic swing of festivals”.
Headliners Black Country, New Road released their second studio album, ‘Ants From Up There’, back in February, lauded as a release that “packs accessible sounds without sacrificing the band’s musical wizardry” by NME in a five-star review.
On January 31, days before the release of the second album, the band announced the departure of singer Isaac Wood. “I have bad news which is that I have been feeling sad and afraid too,” Wood wrote in a statement.
“To be clear: this is completely in spite of six of the greatest people I know, who were and are wonderful in a sparkling way. If you are reading this maybe you would have seen some of that.
“It has been a great pleasure and I would like to say the words ‘Thank You’ to everyone.”
The 2022 Visions Festival first announcement line-up is:
Black Country, New Road
Mdou Moctar
For Those I Love
Giant Swan
Oklou
Aya
Keeley Forsyth
Miso Extra
Louis Culture
Far Caspian
Yumi Zouma
The Golden Dregs
Léa Sen
Tiberius B
Nukuluk
Sans Soucis
O.
Bored at My Grandma’s House
Voka Gentle