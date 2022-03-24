Black Country, New Road top Visions Festival 2022 line-up

Black Country, New Road lead the freshly revealed first announcement line-up for this year’s iteration of Visions Festival.

The multi-venue East London event is set to return on Saturday July 23, with the full line-up revealed by organisers today (March 24).

Among the varied and diverse acts on the bill are the likes of Mdou Moctar, For Those I Love, Keeley Forsyth, Giant Swan, Oklou and many more. Find the full line-up below.

Proud to announce the first wave of incredible artists to play VISIONS 2022 👀 Get your tickets on Dice tomorrow at 9am for a chance to see #BlackCountryNewRoad, @MdouMoctar, @oklou_, Giant Swan, @ForThoseILove, aya, @misoextra and many more, with further acts to be shared soon! pic.twitter.com/ck6WEUpTdX — Visions Festival (@VisionsFestival) March 24, 2022

This year organisers have introduced a new co-headline event at Hackney Round Chapel, where dream-pop breakout acts Yumi Zouma and Far Caspian will perform.

The event follows a successful 2021 edition where Billy Nomates and Porridge Radio headlined proceedings, NME – after the lift of Covid restrictions – said in their review that the festival “feels like a celebration, and a chance to ease back into the hectic swing of festivals”.

Headliners Black Country, New Road released their second studio album, ‘Ants From Up There’, back in February, lauded as a release that “packs accessible sounds without sacrificing the band’s musical wizardry” by NME in a five-star review.

On January 31, days before the release of the second album, the band announced the departure of singer Isaac Wood. “I have bad news which is that I have been feeling sad and afraid too,” Wood wrote in a statement.

“To be clear: this is completely in spite of six of the greatest people I know, who were and are wonderful in a sparkling way. If you are reading this maybe you would have seen some of that.

“It has been a great pleasure and I would like to say the words ‘Thank You’ to everyone.”

The 2022 Visions Festival first announcement line-up is:

Black Country, New Road

Mdou Moctar

For Those I Love

Giant Swan

Oklou

Aya

Keeley Forsyth

Miso Extra

Louis Culture

Far Caspian

Yumi Zouma

The Golden Dregs

Léa Sen

Tiberius B

Nukuluk

Sans Soucis

O.

Bored at My Grandma’s House

Voka Gentle