The Black Crowes recall the time Bob Dylan flipped off The Rolling Stones

Bob Dylan once flipped off The Rolling Stones during a show the South of France, according to The Black Crowes‘ Chris Robinson.

The Georgia band stopped by The Howard Stern Show to discuss the recent news that they would be reuniting to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album ‘Shake Your Money Maker’.

Aside from reunion talk, the band recalled a few stories from their past including the time they supported Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones at a show in Montpellier in the South of France.

“I’ll always remember it because I met Bob that day and he’s ultimately my biggest hero,” Chris Robinson told Stern.

The Rolling Stones asked Dylan to join them on stage for a performance of ‘Like a Rolling Stone’, but things apparently didn’t quite go according to plan.

“They go around to the chorus and then they come up to Bob’s turn,” The Black Crowes frontman explained. “Bob goes to the mic and doesn’t sing anything. And you see them look around and they’re like, ‘Okay.’ Cos it’s like you missed a turn at a roundabout and you gotta go all the way back around. So they go all the way around again…and he just leans into the mic and turns away.”

Dylan eventually sang something but walked off before the song finished. As Robinson tells it, Dylan turned around as he left the stage, looked at The Stones and shouted “Fuck you!” while giving them the finger. “It was the best fucking concert I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Watch Chris Robinson tell the story below:

The Black Crowes split up in 2015. Guitarist Rich Robinson said it was due to a disagreement with his brother, the band’s frontman Chris Robinson.