Black Deer Festival have added some more names to its 2021 line-up.

Earlier this month (March 14), the festival announced that Van Morrison, Frank Turner and Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian would headline this year’s event.

The three-day, multi-stage festival celebrating Americana and country, held at Eridge Park in Kent, will take place this summer on the weekend of June 25-27.

Some of the new acts announced today (March 30) include Foy Vance, Band Of Skulls, John Smith, Wildwood Kin, Declan O’Rourke, William The Conqueror, Bess Atwell and more.

Speaking about the event, organisers said: “We’re very excited to be able to push our plans, bring together our beloved community for a 2021 edition of Black Deer and deliver one hell of a (safe!) summer party.

“The UK live music industry has been hit hard and we feel it is so important to support our artists, their teams and the wider festival community at the earliest opportunity.

“It’s not going to be easy, but we’re doing everything we can to make Black Deer Festival 2021 one to remember!”

Other names on the line-up include: Imelda May, Jade Bird, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, Ward Thomas, Jordan Mackampa, Police Dog Hogan and Prosperina.

For more information and to buy tickets for Black Deer Festival, visit the festival’s official website here.

The government is still aiming “to remove all legal limits on social contact” by June 21. Before that, outdoor hospitality, such as pubs and outdoor dining, could reopen on April 12, with indoor hospitality following on May 17.