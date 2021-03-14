Black Deer Festival announces headliners Van Morrison, Robert Plant and Frank Turner

Black Deer Festival has announced that Van Morrison, Frank Turner and Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian will headline this year’s event.

The three-day, multi-stage festival celebrating Americana and country, held at Eridge Park in Kent will take place this summer on the weekend of June 25-27.

Last year’s festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking on Black Deer’s return, co-founders Gill Tee and Deborah Shilling said: “We’re very excited to be able to push our plans, bring together our beloved community for a 2021 edition of Black Deer and deliver one hell of a (safe!) summer party.

“The UK live music industry has been hit hard and we feel it is so important to support our artists, their teams and the wider festival community at the earliest opportunity. It’s not going to be easy, but we’re doing everything we can to make Black Deer Festival 2021 one to remember!”

This weekend, organisers revealed that Van Morrison, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, and Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian will headline this summer’s event.

Other names on the line-up include: Imelda May, Jade Bird, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, Ward Thomas, Jordan Mackampa, Police Dog Hogan and Prosperina.

For more information and to buy tickets for Black Deer Festival, visit the festival’s official website.

The announcement comes after the government confirmed that they will “aim to remove all legal limits on social contact” by June 21. Before that, outdoor hospitality, such as pubs and outdoor dining, could reopen on April 12, with indoor hospitality following on May 17.

The latter date is also the first point where live events could return, however, limited capacities and social distancing may still be required. After June 21, all other restrictions should be removed – however, the roadmap is contingent on vaccinations going to plan, COVID-19 variants not causing new problems, and the infection rate lowering.

Last week, All Points East and Slam Dunk Festival confirmed that they will be going ahead this year. It follows last month’s announcement that Reading and Leeds Festival will also be going ahead this year.