Black Dice announce first album in nine years ‘Mod Prig Sic’, share ‘White Sugar’

Black Dice have announced their first album in nine years, entitled ‘Mod Prig Sic’.

The Brooklyn experimentalists haven’t released a new album since 2012’s ‘Mr Impossible’. Upon release NME gave the album three stars, describing it as “intentionally disjointed, arrhythmic and wears boots of musique concrete”.

They’ve shared the first single ‘White Sugar’, a characteristically fractured, squelchy art freakout. Listen to it below.

‘Mod Prig Sic’ will be the inaugural release for former DFA label head Jonathan Galkin’s new label FourFour on October 1 this year. Black Dice were signed to DFA during their mid-2000s heyday, releasing their first four albums on the label from 2002 to 2005.

The band then moved to Paw Tracks, a label founded by Animal Collective’s Panda Bear. The former group often cited Black Dice as an influence.

The band weren’t totally MIA over the last decade. In 2016, they released the two-track EP ‘Big Deal’, and last month they remixed ‘Summer Crane’ for The Avalanches’ 20th anniversary edition of ‘Since I Left You’.

The tracklist of Black Dice’s ‘Mod Prig Sic’ is:

1. ‘Bad Bet’

2. ‘Tuned Out’

3. ‘Swinging’

4. ‘Scramblehead’

5. ‘White Sugar’

6. ‘Plasma’

7. ‘Big Chip’

8. ‘All the Way’

9. ‘Scramblehead II’

10. ‘Jocko’

11. ‘Downward Arrow’

12. ‘Scramblehead III’