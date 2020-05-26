Canadian band Black Dresses have reportedly broken up after one of their tracks went viral on TikTok, despite requesting fans refrain from posting the song due to its sensitive subject matter.

The duo, comprised of Ada Rook and Devi McCallion, released their latest album ‘Peaceful As Hell’ last month following on from last year’s LPs ‘Thank You’ and ‘Love And Affection For Stupid Little Bitches’.

Dresses had been scheduled to appear as the support act at Sleigh Bells‘ ‘Treats’ 10th anniversary show in New York last month, though it has now been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

As Brooklyn Vegan reports, however, the group’s Devi McCallion posted the following message on Instagram signalling the band’s demise: “After much thought Black Dresses will no longer exist after the songs we have already finished but have not released have been released. Once the songs we already wrote are out, so are we.

“Fuck black dresses. Thanks for your support and also your repulsive parasocial stalker rage directed at hurting us.

The post, which has since been made private, was posted by a member of the r/indieheads subreddit, who claimed that the band had been subject to “intense drama” over the course of the past day after one of their songs “blew up on TikTok”.

THEY TOOK BLACK DRESSES OFF SPOTIFY???? IM GONNA FIGHT SOMEONE @Spotify pic.twitter.com/xmvfg3qyQy — Kade Schoenfeldt (@kadescho) May 24, 2020

OF COURSE IT'S FUCKING DANGANRONPA COSPLAYERS.

I really hope Black Dresses come back because these fuckers aren't the fans. At the end of the day it's their decision though. pic.twitter.com/4sQ7uZ6nuS — rye (@ryehat64) May 23, 2020

Black dresses breaking up and taking all their music off Spotify has ruined my week. I respect their choice to do it but I’m really fuckin sad about it — A swan the size of Swansea (@Grim_Dinomancer) May 24, 2020

“Details are hard to pin right now, but it looks like Devi got upset about the song blowing up because it was about her being sexually assaulted as a child, and teenagers were making cosplay-themed Tik Toks to it,” the post went on.

“She tried to stop more people from making the videos, but ended up getting harassed on her socials for it. She posted this image to her instagram story before going private.”

In the caption to the Instagram post in question, McCallion labelled Black Dresses’ following as “the worst fanbase imaginable”.

According to a number of fans online, the song gaining traction on TikTok was ‘In My Mouth’ from the 2018 LP ‘WASTEISOLATION’.

At the time of writing, Black Dresses’ back catalogue is absent from Spotify, Apple Music and other major services. The group’s Bandcamp, however, remains active at this point.