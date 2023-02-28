Black Eyed Peas and Steps to headline Brighton Pride 2023

Black Eyed Peas and Steps have been announced as the main stage headliners for this year’s Brighton Pride.

The hugely popular festival returns to the seaside from August 4-7, following last year’s 30th anniversary event which was headlined by Paloma Faith and Christina Aguilera.

This year, Black Eyed Peas are set to perform on Saturday, August 6, with Steps taking to the stage the following day.

Advertisement

Organisers have described Black Eyed Peas as “staunch allies of the LBGTQ+ community”, adding “Five UK number ones, 13 top 10s and over 80 million record sales have made the Black Eyed Peas one of the most popular and successful groups of all time.”

Other artists due to perform include Zara Larsson, Melanie C, Jax Jones, B*Witched, Dylan, Louise, The Vivienne, Mae Muller, Bellah Mae and Harley Moon Kemp, with plenty more still to be announced.

Brighton & Hove Pride First Artist Announcements: SUNDAY 6th August 2023

In a UK Exclusive show for 2023 – @OfficialSteps are confirmed to headline FABULOSO Day 2 along with @MelanieCmusic, @LouiseRedknapp, @BwitchedReunion + over 100 LGBTQ+ artistshttps://t.co/ZwLpmAIub0 pic.twitter.com/Tr78La5Tgj — Brighton & Hove Pride (@PrideBrighton) February 27, 2023

Tickets for the event, which has previously attracted crowds of about 250,000, are on sale here.

Last year, Will.i.am told NME that he was working on a new Black Eyed Peas album. ”We’ve been working on it actively for the past months and keep recording while on the road,” he said.

“After a seven years break with the Black Eyed Peas, we could have disappeared and never reached that success again. But we worked hard, tried to reinvent ourselves, teamed up with Latin artists and pushed it out of our comfort zone. It worked. You can never take anything for granted. You still have to learn,” he added.

Advertisement

In other recent Black Eyed Peas news, the group’s music publisher BMG Rights Management has taken legal action against a toy company over alleged similarities between one of their iconic tracks, and one sung by a pooping unicorn.

The Poopsie Slime Surprise: Dancing Unicorn toy is created by MGA (the company behind Bratz). According to the lawsuit, the toys sing a song called ‘My Poops’ at the push of its heart-shaped bellybutton. However, that track allegedly rips off the rap group’s 2005 hit, ‘My Humps’.

BMG have asked the court for at least $10million (£8.7million) in damages but have declined to comment on the case.