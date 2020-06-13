Black Eyed Peas announce new album ‘Translation’

Black Eyed Peas have announced that they will be releasing a new album next week called ‘Translation’.

Following 2018’s ‘Masters Of The Sun Vol.1’, will.i.am and co. will release their eighth studio album on June 19 through RCA.

News of the new album was accompanied by ‘No Mañana’, an energetic new collaboration with dembow star El Alfa. Listen to it below.

‘Translation’ is set to feature appearances from Shakira, J Balvin, Ozuna, French Montana, Becky G, Maluma, Nicky Jam, and Tyga, and vocalist J Rey Soul.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Black Eyed Peas wrote: “We’re on a journey to translate and spread innovative rhythms around the world, and we’re bringing our familia along for the ride.”

We’re on a journey to translate and spread innovative rhythms around the world, and we’re bringing our familia along for the ride 🙌 Pre-order #BEPTranslation now! Vinyl + Merch bundles available. New album out June 19 🌎 https://t.co/TgzPTPolFl pic.twitter.com/oonxAiVqyV — Black Eyed Peas (@bep) June 12, 2020

Due out June 19, you can pre-order ‘Translation’ here.

In April, Black Eyed Peas returned with a joyous new single, ‘Mamacita’.

Teaming up with Latin-trap star Ozuna and newcomer J.Rey Soul – who has been announced as a new “featured artist’ with the group – the upbeat song hears the trio combining house and reggaeton.

Meanwhile, will.i.am took to social media last year to call out a “racist flight attendant” who he said reported him to the police for having his laptop out after she made an announcement asking passengers to put them away.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman says he was met by police at Sydney Airport after an incident on a Qantas flight with an “overly aggressive flight attendant” who he said was upset with him because he couldn’t hear her through his noise-cancelling headphones.