Black Eyed Peas have returned with a joyous new single, ‘Mamacita’ – you can listen to it below.

Teaming up with Latin-trap star Ozuna and newcomer J.Rey Soul – who has been announced as a new “featured artist’ with the group – the upbeat song sees Will.I.Am and co combining house and reggaeton.

In the accompanying 60s themed video directed by Julien Christian Lutz – aka Director X – the group head to a tropical resort whilst stylishly dressed head-to-toe in Gucci.

You can watch ‘Mamacita’ below:

‘Mamacita’ is the second song released by the group on their new label, following on from ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)’ which earned more than 1 billion streams in its first six months of release.

The song was revealed earlier in the year by DJ Khaled as part of his soundtrack album for the Bad Boys sequel Bad Boys For Life.

The record also featured guest spots from the likes of Meek Mill, Quavo and Rick Ross. Jaden Smith, son of the film’s star Will, also featured on the soundtrack.

Earlier today, Black Eyed Peas’ ‘I Got A Feeling’ was revealed as one of the most listened to songs of the last decade, coming it at number 6 in the top ten. Others in the list included Adele, Pharrell Williams and Kings of Leon.

The Black Eyed Peas were due to headline this year’s Isle of Wight Festival 2020 alongside You Me At Six and Razorlight. However, the event was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A full list of gigs and festivals affected by the cancellation can be found here.