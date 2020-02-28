Black Eyes Peas, You Me At Six, and Razorlight have been confirmed for Isle of Wight Festival 2020 – check out the rest of the new additions below.

The iconic festival will return June 11-14, with Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers, and Duran Duran topping the bill across the entire weekend.

Richie and Capaldi’s performances will mark their debuts at the UK festival, while Duran Duran’s appearance is billed as a UK festival exclusive.

A second wave of artists has been announced today (February 28) including Black Eyes Peas, You Me At Six, Razorlight, All Saints, Natasha Bedingfield and Joy Crookes.

Other names announced are: Are You Experienced? (Jimi Hendrix tribute), Asylums, Balcony, Donna Missal, Dylan John Thomas, Ella Henderson, FooR, James Vincent McMorrow, Lightning Seeds, LONA, Lyra, Maxïmo Park, Megan McKenna, New Rules, Rebecca Hurn, Roachford, Rothwell, Sam Feldt (LIVE), Seasick Steve, and The Lathums.

Weekend tickets start from £185 and you can buy them here.

Isle of Wight Festival, an event that cemented its place within pop history with performances from Jimi Hendrix, The Who and Joni Mitchell, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Hendrix’s legendary headline performance was his final one in the UK and the 1970 festival was the last on the island until it was resurrected in 2002.

Earlier this month, You Me At Six released a brand-new single titled ‘Our House (The Mess We Made)’ to help raise funds for Australian bushfire relief.

The English pop rock band will donate all proceeds from the song to WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Association. In a press statement, frontman Josh Franceschi said the track was written after the band had met with a geologist who informed them of the dire impacts of climate change. They later finished ‘Our House’ while recording in Thailand last October.