Black Flag announce 2023 UK and Ireland winter tour

Black Flag have announced that they’ll be hitting the road next year for a series of UK and Ireland winter shows – get tickets here.

The Los Angeles punks will kick off the tour on January 20 at the Limelight in Belfast, followed by shows in Dublin, Sheffield, Wolverhampton, Glasgow and Manchester. They’ll wrap the tour at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on January 28.

Black Flag, comprising Greg Ginn on guitar, Mike Vallely on vocals, Joseph Noval on bass, and Isaias Gil on drums, will be joined by California hardcore band Total Chaos who will provide support on the run of dates.

Advertisement

You can check out the full list of dates below. Tickets for the UK dates are on sale now here. The Irish show goes on sale at 10am tomorrow (June 17).

NEW // One of the most ground-breaking and iconic hardcore punk bands of all time, Black Flag are heading out on tour in January! Tickets for the UK dates are on sale now, or secure your place at their @academydublin and @LimelightNI shows 10am TOMORROW🏴 https://t.co/f9Cxrz8J4s pic.twitter.com/Gc1UL67TG1 — Stereoboard (@stereoboard) June 16, 2022

See Black Flag’s UK and Ireland dates below:

JANUARY 2023

20 – Limelight, Belfast

21 – Academy, Dublin

24 – O2 Academy2, Sheffield

25 – KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton

26 – Garage, Glasgow

27 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

28 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Meanwhile, Henry Rollins shared in a recent episode of Rick Rubin’s podcast Broken Record why he stopped making music.

The ex-Black Flag and Rollins Band singer quit making new music more than a decade ago, turning to podcasting, writing, acting, comedy and more instead.

Advertisement

“The smart thing I did as a younger man was one day I woke up in my bed and I went, ‘I’m done with music. I don’t hate it. I just have no more lyrics. There’s no more toothpaste in the tube,'” he told Rubin.

“Luckily, I had enough movies, voiceover, documentary work, writing, talking, where that just filled in, and now I’m busier than ever. But I walked away before I had to start saying, ‘Hey, kids, remember this one?’ So I didn’t have to put it on and go up there and put on the dog and yelp for my dinner.”