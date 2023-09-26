Black Grape announce 2023 UK tour dates

Black Grape have announced a run of UK headline shows for later this year – find all the details below.

The duo – comprised of Manchester veterans Shaun Ryder and Paul Leveridge (aka Kermit) – are set to hit the road in support of their fourth studio album ‘Orange Head’, which is out on November 3 (pre-order here).

Ryder and Kermit will kick off their 2023 UK tour at The Mill in Birmingham on November 23.

Further gigs are scheduled at the Albert Hall in Manchester (November 24), the Tramshed in Cardiff (30), the Electric Ballroom in London (December 1) and the Engine Rooms in Southampton (2).

Support at the upcoming concerts will come from former Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley and his band The Kar-Pets. At the London show, Black Grape are due to be joined by seven-piece indie outfit Marquis Drive.

“It’s going to be a wild ride of pure energy, infectious beats, and a whole lot of fun,” Ryder said in a statement, adding: “See you in the front row!”

Tickets are on sale now – you can buy yours here. Check out the full list of dates on the official tour poster above.

‘Orange Head’, meanwhile, marks Black Grape’s first full-length album since 2017’s ‘Pop Voodoo’.

Speaking about the new record, Ryder explained that it ushers in “the next chapter in our musical journey, and it’s packed with the energy and innovation that our fans have come to expect”.

The collection has already been previewed by the singles ‘Milk’ and ‘Pimp Wars’.

Earlier this year, Ryder launched a new supergroup called Mantra Of The Cosmos with Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis), Andy Bell (Oasis, Ride) and Bez (Happy Mondays).