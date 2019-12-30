Black Honey to headline NME and STAR charity gig in Brighton

Black Honey have been announced as headliners for an upcoming charity gig in Brighton hosted by NME and Student Action For Refugees (STAR).

Taking place on January 29, 2020, at the Green Door Store in Lower Goods Yard, all proceeds from the gig will go towards helping refugees rebuild their lives in the UK.

The event’s description reads: “Come and ease the January blues (and celebrate the end of the most depressing month of the year) with this one-off Black Honey show in Brighton.

“NME and STAR have joined forces to put on a night of raucous music with Brighton indie heroes, Black Honey to raise money for Student Action For Refugees.”

Tickets for the event are £10 and can be purchased here.

Support is still to be announced.

Earlier this year, Black Honey were interviewed by NME for The Big Read. During the interview, frontwoman Izzy Baxter-Phillips played a selection of new songs set to appear on the follow-up to the band’s 2018 self-titled debut album.

Talking through the ideas behind each in detail, she said of one particular track: “It’s very Parisian noir, very sulky.” Moments later, another new song filters the noir through a technicolour lens, bringing joy and light to their otherwise darker leanings.

“This is the most daytime song I’ve ever written,” she said, before hand-jiving to its upbeat, sound, like David Lynch taking the characters of Twin Peaks to the beach. “I’ve loved, loved, writing it,” Izzy said. “I think we were always leaning towards doing this. It suits me. I feel like I’m myself in it, like this is me. It’s a bit more like a take on a caricature of myself but everything in the songwriting is legit. It’s desperation from my inner soul. That’s not fake: you can’t fake that shit.”

She added: “Everything we’re doing is like one thing now rather than lots of different things. This next album is my best friend, my obsession.”