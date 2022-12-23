The Black Keys to perform at 2023 NHL Winter Classic

The Black Keys will perform at next year’s NHL Winter Classic outdoor ice hockey game in Boston.

The 2023 Classic will be held at Fenway Park on January 2, with host team the Boston Bruins facing off against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game will be broadcast from 2pm ET on TNT, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports. The Black Keys will perform during the game’s first intermission. Tickets are on sale now.

The Black Keys released their 11th studio album, ‘Dropout Boogie’, back in May. In a three-star review, NME said that while “previous albums have effortlessly gunned for their arena-punching heights”, the band’s latest sees them “thriving by making music more fit to shake down the walls of their local Nashville dive bars”.

Earlier this month, The Black Keys announced their first European and UK tour since 2015. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney will play shows in Luxembourg, Paris, London, Manchester, Glasgow and Germany in June, joined by Spoon on the majority of dates. Find tickets here.

The band will also perform at Mad Cool in Madrid next July alongside the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Liam Gallagher, plus Portugal’s NOS Alive with Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo and more.

Meanwhile, Auerbach’s other band The Arcs recently announced their first album in eight years, ‘Electrophonic Chronic’, alongside lead single ‘Keep On Dreamin’. The follow-up to 2015 debut ‘Yours, Dreamily’ will arrive on January 27, 2023 via Auerbach’s own Easy Eye Sound.