The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney isn’t a fan of the Grammys: “If we would have won, it could have fucked our whole band up”

The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney has shown his distaste for the Grammys.

He was appearing with bandmate Dan Auerbach on the Joe Rogan podcast.

During the chat, Carney went on an expletive-filled rant about the award ceremony, stating that “none of my favourite bands have fucking Grammys.

“The Clash don’t have a fucking Grammy… What is a fucking Grammy?” he continued. “Like, what is this shit?”

He went on to refer to the Grammys as musicians “just jerking ourselves off and congratulating ourselves.”

“Does anybody watch this shit that really cares about us? I don’t think so.”

Carney then went on to reference the band’s nomination for Record Of The Year for ‘Lonely Boy’ at the 2014 Grammys, saying that he believes that if they won the award, it would’ve had negative consequences for their career.

He explained: “If we would have won that Grammy, it could have fucked our whole band up. I’ve seen it happen with lots of bands. You become playschool level.

“We wouldn’t have changed,” he concluded, “but the thing is, you start acquiring a fan base that’s more fickle and maybe more annoying.”

The Black Keys released their new album ‘Let’s Rock’ this summer. In a three-star review of the record, NME‘s Rhian Daly described it as “a record whose spontaneous energy can’t mask its undercooked sound and lack of impact”.