It sees the band "at their grimiest, most dangerous"

Black Lips have announced details of their new album ‘Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart’ as well as sharing the first track to arrive from the record, ‘Gentleman’.

The follow-up to 2017’s ‘Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art?’, the ninth record from the Atlanta veterans will arrive on January 24, 2020.

According to an official release the record sees the band “at their grimiest, most dangerous and equipped with the best collection of songs since the aughts.

“Skidding onto the asphalt in a shower of sparks, they roll on with an unapologetic southern-fried twang, pacing the beast, every now and then dropping a psycho howl into the rubber room madness lurking underneath the truckstop fireworks.”

Check out the track-listing in full below.

Tracklist



1. Hooker Jon

2. Chainsaw

3. Rumbler

4. Holding Me Holding You

5. Gentleman

6. Get It On Time

7. Angola Rodeo

8. Georgia

9. Odelia

10. Dishonest Man

11. Locust

12. Live Fast Die Slow

Black Lips, who are currently touring the UK, previously admitted that they’d like to play in North Korea, after a show in Kurdistan confirmed their reputation for playing in unexpected places.

“Not to get too political, but I’m a gatherer of all people. I would play in Afghanistan, I would play in North Korea”, said singer Cole Alexander.

“Although North Korea does make me a bit nervous because there was this American kid [Otto Warmbier]. He stole a poster or something and he was severely punished.

“Having said that, I would play North Korea. We have friends at our label who go there. They’re pretty extreme. I think if you go and you’re respectful, people will treat you with respect back.”