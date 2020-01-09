News Music News

Listen to Black Lips’ catchy new single ‘Rumbler’ ahead of release of their new album

Ever heard a song about a G.I. Joe doll? You have now

Will Lavin
Black Lips
Jared Swilley of Black Lips. CREDIT: Scott Dudelson/WireImage

Atlanta garage rock band Black Lips have released the next single to be taken from their upcoming new album, ‘Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart’ – watch the video below.

The band announced details of their new album last year, as well as sharing ‘Gentleman’, the first track to arrive from the record. The follow-up to 2017’s ‘Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art?’ is due to arrive on January 24.

Ahead of the album’s release, Black Lips have shared another new song from it, the incredibly catchy ‘Rumbler’.

Bassist Jared Swilley said of the song: “This is a song I wrote about a G.I. Joe doll, code-named Rumbler, that I am almost certain is based on my great uncle and war hero Bobby Earl Swilley. The cadence of the song is kind of based on a bear hunting poem that my granddaddy, Bobby Earl’s brother, used to recite to me. This is an ode to my elders.”

Watch the video for ‘Rumbler’ below:

‘Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart’ track list:

1. ‘Hooker Jon’
2. ‘Chainsaw’
3. ‘Rumbler’
4. ‘Holding Me Holding You’
5. ‘Gentleman’
6. ‘Get It On Time’
7. ‘Angola Rodeo’
8. ‘Georgia’
9. ‘Odelia’
10. ‘Dishonest Man’
11. ‘Locust’
12. ‘Live Fast Die Slow’

