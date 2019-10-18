The Black Madonna “furious” at appearing on Amazon-backed festival line-up

“I absolutely didn’t agree to this."

The Black Madonna – aka Marea Stamper – has said she is “furious” after learning that she had been booked to appear at a festival supported by Amazon.

Yesterday (October 17), Amazon Wed Services announced line-up details of Intersect Music Festival, which takes place in Las Vegas from December 6-7. The Black Madonna appeared on the line-up alongside acts including Foo Fighters, Beck, Kacey Musgraves and Anderson .Paak.

In response, Stamper claimed on social media that Amazon was not listed as being associated with the event in any of the paperwork she received from the festival’s organisers.

She said: “What the fuck is this Amazon shit…I absolutely did not agree to this. Oh hell no…It’s on NONE of the offers or paperwork.”

She added: “If you were shocked I’d play for Amazon, well that makes two of us. Please be patient and while I burn some bridges. Updates soon.” You can see the thread below:

Back in September, The Black Madonna toured North America in a series of small headline shows, her first headlining DJ tour since 2018.

Earlier this year, The Black Madonna also shared a remix of Robyn’s track ‘Between the Lines’ from ‘Honey’.

Reviewing ‘Honey’, NME wrote: “Whether she’s craving escape by way of the dancefloor, the white beaches of Ibiza, or a proverbial dip into the honey-pot, ‘Honey’ acknowledges that deep, throbbing pain can sit alongside escapist pleasure. From an artist who conjures up so many lofty titles – pop genius being one of them – this is a record that takes an altogether different tack to cut through to the raw, complex tangle of emotion.

“This may not be Robyn’s huge, chart-conquering return– but really, from such a trail-blazing artist, did you really expect anything other than a subversion of expectations?”