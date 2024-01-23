Black metal band Martyrdom apologise after pig’s head thrown around at gig

Black metal band Martyrdom has shared an apology after a pig’s head was thrown around at one of their recent gigs.

Video footage of their show on Friday (January 19) at The White Swan in Houston, Texas, made its rounds on social media and showed the severed head of a pig being flung towards the back of the crowd with one concert attendee saying “Gross”.

After receiving backlash from people who were uncomfortable with the incident as well as the vegan community, the band issued a statement apologising for their gimmicks and actions. Per Lambgoat, the apology read: “Hi everyone. We just want to start off by saying we are incredibly sorry to anyone we offended with our actions and gimmicks on stage. We are a black metal band, and as part of it, we try to add a little bit of imagery and shock value to our set.”

its real and it stinks — 100k crimson beherit ☽ (@SALVIATALKSHOW) January 20, 2024

Advertisement

It continued: “Unfortunately our acts has gotten carried away and way out of hand, offending many and even harming some. We want to apologize to any vegans, Muslims, or other minority groups we may have offended, and to anyone who was harmed by our act. Most importantly we want to apologize to the White Swan, and Harry, the sound guy, specifically. Thank you so much white swan for giving us the opportunity to play there.”

In other metal news, Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he is planning “two more shows to say goodbye” before he quits touring.

That’s according to the former Black Sabbath frontman’s wife and manager Sharon, who spoke about Ozzy’s future during her Cut The Crap show at London’s Fortune Theatre on Sunday (January 21).

“He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye’,” she told journalist Jane Moore (via Music News).