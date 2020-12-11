Black Midi and Black Country, New Road cover Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen and more in livestreamed gig

Black Midi and Black Country, New Road teamed up for a collaborative live-streamed gig in aid of under-threat Brixton venue The Windmill last night (December 10).

During the show, the two bands covered a number of tracks including Led Zeppelin‘s ‘ Immigrant Song’, Coldplay‘s ‘The Scientist’ and Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘Born To Run’, as well as festive numbers ‘Just Like Christmas’ and ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’. You can watch the whole performance below.

Tickets to watch the stream live cost £5, with proceeds going towards a Crowdfunder in aid of the Brixton Windmill.

“We’re one of 30 venues identified by Music Venue Trust as being at risk of permanent closure inside 6 months. We want the music to continue,” the venue write on their Crowdfunder.

Their target of £72,000 “is an honest, perhaps conservative, assessment of what we need to ensure survival through the winter. This covers the shortfall required to pay rent, standing orders and wages. Stuff like new equipment will have to wait for another day.”

Meanwhile, Black Country, New Road recently announced that their debut album ‘For The First Time’ will be released via Ninja Tune on February 5, 2021.

Black Midi meanwhile, are also set to perform at The Jazz Cafe in Camden tomorrow (December 12).

Over the summer, Black Midi shared a new jam and spoken word album called ‘The Black Midi Anthology Vol. 1: Tales of Suspense and Revenge’. The collection features four short stories read by the band as well as three instrumental mixes.