Black Midi announce details of debut album ‘Schlagenheim’

The band won't reveal the song titles until the day of the record's release

Black Midi have confirmed details of their debut album, ‘Schlagenheim’.

The south London band will release their first record on June 21 via Rough Trade Records. The album was recorded with producer Dan Carey, who has previously worked with the likes of Kate Tempest, Bat For Lashes, and Bloc Party.

Although the record has been confirmed to clock in at nine tracks and 43 minutes, none of the track titles will be revealed until the day of release.

To celebrate the announcement of ‘Schlagenheim’, Black Midi will play a last-minute gig at a secret location in north-east London tonight (May 14). Fans can apply for access to the show by registering their email here – winners will be sent a private link to purchase tickets.

The four-piece – comprised of Geordie Greep (vocals/guitar), Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin (vocals/guitar), Cameron Picton (vocals/bass), and Morgan Simpson (drums) – will tour the UK in June, followed by dates in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Black Midi’s UK tour dates are as follows:



June 2019

18 – London, EartH (Buy tickets)

20 – Bristol, Fiddlers

21 – Liverpool, Phase One (Buy tickets)

22 – Glasgow, Mono

23 – Nottingham, Contemporary Space

The band have previously released four tracks – debut release ‘bmbmbm’, ‘Speedway’, ‘Crow’s Perch’, and ‘Talking Heads’. Reviewing ‘Speedway’ earlier this year, NME wrote: “Black Midi have little interest in polishing up their less-palatable sides. For that reason, they remain one of the country’s most beguiling prospects.”