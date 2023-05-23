Black Midi announce one-off gig playing set of The Beatles covers

Black Midi have announced a special festival appearance where they’ll cover a range of tracks by The Beatles.

The London trio are due to perform the special “one-off” gig at the festival Le Guess Who?, which takes place in Utrecht in the Netherlands this November.

Writing on social media, Black Midi explained that former Standing On The Corner member Slauson Malone 1 – who has curated his own programme – had asked them “to play a set of Beatles tunes” at the event.

The band will play the Fab Four-themed show on Friday, November 10 – you can find ticket information here.

A listing on the official Le Guess Who? website reads: “When listening to Britain’s cacophonous Black Midi, not many would be reminded of the world’s most agreeable band of all time. In fact, apart from sharing a homeland, the two groups seem to have little in common.

“Thankfully, Le Guess Who? curator Slauson Malone 1 has enough imagination to disagree. Looking closely, one can see why. Beneath Geordie Greep, Cameron Picton, and Morgan Simpson’s tempestuous math rock lies a precious pop sensibility not too dissimilar from what can be heard on Lennon–McCartney records.”

We’re playing @LeGuessWho ‘23 curated by @slausonmalone who has asked us to play a set of Beatles tunes. The show is a one off – 10/11/23 pic.twitter.com/muQVn3ZLMr — black midi (@bmblackmidi) May 23, 2023

The post adds: “Thus, a never-before-seen performance comes to life – as well as the chance to rediscover both bands.”

Le Guess Who? will run between November 9-12. Other confirmed acts include Stereolab and Tom Skinner (The Smile, Sons Of Kemet). Additionally, Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa are set to showcase their upcoming collaborative album ‘Jarak Qaribak’. See the full line-up here.

Black Midi released their third and most recent LP, ‘Hellfire’, last July. In a four-star review, NME said that the project delivered “more musical thrills and about-turns per minute than few other records we’ve heard this year”.

It added: “Sounding more assured of their creative agility than ever before, ‘Hellfire’ is the work of a very special group of alchemists.”

This summer, the trio will play at Latitude Festival 2023 ahead of an appearance at All Points East supporting The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Earlier this year, Black Midi were joined onstage in London by comedian Harry Hill.