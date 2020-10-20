Black Midi announce socially distanced London shows for 2020

Black Midi have announced three socially distanced London shows – see the full schedule below.

The four-piece, who released their debut album ‘Schlagenheim’ in 2019, will take to the stage at The Jazz Cafe in Camden on November 12/25 and December 12, 2020.

Referring to the new coronavirus restrictions to have been implemented in the capital, the band explained that those hoping to secure tickets will not be able to attend the gigs with anyone from outside their household or support bubble.

“If London is moved to level 3 then any dates that fall under those restrictions will not go ahead,” Black Midi wrote.

You can see the announcement post below and find ticket details here.

Over the summer, Black Midi shared a new jam and spoken word album called ‘The Black Midi Anthology Vol. 1: Tales of Suspense and Revenge’. The collection features four short stories read by the band as well as three instrumental mixes.

In February, the group released the slow-burning 11-minute single ‘Sweater’, their first new music since their debut Mercury Prize-nominated record.

In a four-star review, NME hailed ‘Schlagenheim’ as “an engaging piece of work that will reveal its true nature over time, perhaps. Black Midi are making music like no other band in the world.”