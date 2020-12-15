Black Midi, Kae Tempest and Squid to play livestreamed fundraiser for Windmill Brixton

Black Midi, Kae Tempest, Squid and a wide array of other artists will join forces for a live-streamed show at Windmill Brixton to raise funds for the beleaguered venue.

The venue, which is considered an integral stepping stone for upcoming South London bands, was recently designated by the Music Venue Trust as one of 30 venues nationwide that are at risk of closure during the pandemic.

It missed out on a slice of the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund assigned by the government as it is as a sole trader and not a limited company.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Black Midi and Kae Tempest will lead the line-up for a live-streamed show on December 29, with fans able to buy tickets here with a pay what you can policy (minimum donation of £10).

You can watch a video for the event below, with a message delivered via Speedy Wunderground’s resident dog Feta.

Speaking about the event, The Windmill’s lead booker Tim Perry said: “Since we found out we were not eligible for the full funding, it’s been truly humbling how artists have come out to support the venue.

“It really makes us feel that this is a big community and when all this is over, we might just bounce back stronger than before.”

The latest charity drive for The Windmill comes after The likes of Sleaford Mods and Fontaines D.C. threw their support behind a new auction for the venue.