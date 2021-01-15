Black Midi’s Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin shares statement explaining recent absence from the band due to mental health issues

Black Midi‘s Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin has confirmed that he’s been taking some time off from the band recently due to mental health issues.

The London four-piece shared their guitarist’s short statement on his mental health in a post on their social media channels earlier this morning (January 15).

Kwasniewski-Kelvin said in his statement: “I’ve been taking some time off from the band as I have been mentally unwell.

“Because of this, I haven’t featured on forthcoming material. I’ll be back soon.”

Accompanying Kwasniewski-Kelvin’s statement was a post from Black Midi, who said that they are “fully behind our best mate in his recovery and can’t wait ’til we can all be + play together again soon”.

Here's a message from Matt explaining his recent absence from the band. We're all fully behind our best mate in his… Posted by black midi on Friday, January 15, 2021

“It almost goes without saying but please respect Matt’s right to privacy surrounding this,” the band added.

Black Midi also recommended the work of the Samaritans in the UK for those people who might be struggling with their mental health and need someone to talk to.

“Do reach out to friends/family/loved ones to let them know how you’re feeling, you’d be surprised at the lengths people will go to help you,” Black Midi said.

Black Midi’s last official release was their February 2020 single ‘Sweater’. Their debut album, ‘Schlagenheim’, arrived in June 2019.

For help and advice on mental health: