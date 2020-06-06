Black Midi share jam spoken word album ‘The Black Midi Anthology Vol. 1: Tales of Suspense and Revenge’

Black Midi have shared a new jam and spoken word album entitled, ‘The Black Midi Anthology Vol. 1: Tales of Suspense and Revenge’, on Bandcamp.

The album consists of four edited short stories read by members of the band from Guy De Maupassant, Robert Tressel, Edgar Allen Poe and Ernest Hemingway, over jams from the band. Three instrumental mixes, taken from much of the same recordings as the spoken word tracks, are also included.

The instantly recognisable voice of frontman Geordie Greep reads Poe’s Hop Frog and A Woman’s Confession by Maupassant. Drummer Morgan Simpson takes on Hemingway’s Out of Season, while bassist-vocalist Cameron Picton reads an extract from The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists by Robert Tressell.

The album was released for Bandcamp’s monthly revenue waiver, alongside a limited rerun of Black Midi’s black T-shirt. All proceeds from sales of the shirt will go towards organisations that benefit the Black Lives Matter movement, though the band did not specify what charities they would be going to. Listen to and purchase the album below:

<a href="http://bmblackmidi.bandcamp.com/album/the-black-midi-anthology-vol-1-tales-of-suspense-and-revenge">The Black Midi Anthology Vol. 1: Tales of Suspense and Revenge by black midi</a>

The album isn’t the experimental band’s first literary venture of the year – last month, they shared a performance of themselves reading ‘The Beggar and the King’, a one-act play by Winthrop Parkhurst published in The Atlantic Book of Modern Plays in the early twentieth century.

In February, the band shared the slow-burning 11 minute single ‘Sweater’, the first new music from the band since their 2019 debut ‘Schlagenheim’.