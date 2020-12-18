Black Midi share two new Christmas covers to raise money for The Windmill venue

Black Midi have shared two new Christmas covers to raise to raise funds for The Windmill in Brixton.

The band have reworked Bobby Helms’ 1957 classic ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ and ‘What Christmas Means To Me’, which has been released by a number of artists including Stevie Wonder.

All proceeds from the songs will go to The Windmill’s crowdfunder to help keep the venue open. It has suffered financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We recorded a couple of covers of our favourite Christmas tunes at our rehearsal room and then added some bells an whistles at home,” the band said. “Usually we would do some fun one off covers shows at the Windmill around this time of year so hopefully this goes some way to fill the gap.”

You can listen to Black Midi’s Christmas covers below:

Earlier this month, Black Country, New Road and Black Midi took part in a collaborative show to raise funds for The Windmill in Brixton.

The pre-recorded livestream, which saw both bands perform covers, original music and improvised material.

Meanwhile, the Music Venue Trust have distributed a further £230,000 in funding to 24 of the UK’s worst-hit grassroots music venues.

The MVT has continued to work to protect and preserve live music in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced live music spaces across the country to close their doors.

Back in November, the organisation launched a campaign to save 30 UK venues that were still in danger of being lost forever in the wake of coronavirus restrictions.

Having already secured over £80 million in donations and government grants this year through their #SaveOurVenues campaign – securing the futures of over 400 UK grassroots venues until March 31, 2021 – the MVT has now moved to aid 24 venues that have been “unable to access sufficient funding” and have been “added to a ‘red list’ of venues in imminent danger of permanent closure”.