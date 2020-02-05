Listen to Black Midi’s slow-burning new track ‘Sweater’

Black Midi have shared a new song called ‘Sweater’ — you can listen to the slow-burning track below.
The offering follows on from the London four-piece’s release last year of their acclaimed debut LP ‘Schlagenheim’, which went on to be nominated for the 2019 Mercury Music Prize.
‘Sweater’ was recorded with Speedy Wunderground producer Dan Carey during the same period that resulted in ‘Schlagenheim’, and was one of the last tracks to emerge from those recording sessions.
Black Midi will begin their latest UK tour in Brighton next week. You can see their upcoming tour dates below.
February
10 – Brighton @ Concorde 2 – SOLD OUT
11 – Southampton @ The 1865 – SOLD OUT
12 – Bristol @ Marble Factory – SOLD OUT
14 – Dublin @ The Button Factory – SOLD OUT
15 – Belfast @ Ulster Sports Club – SOLD OUT
17 – Edinburgh @ Liquid Room – SOLD OUT
18 – Newcastle @ Riverside
19 – Leeds @ Irish Centre – SOLD OUT
20 – Norwich @ Norwich Arts Center – SOLD OUT
March
6 – London @ Roundhouse – SOLD OUT
27-28 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Sesc Belenzinho
31 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Xirgu Untref
April
3 – Santiago, CL @ Bar Loreto
5 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estéreo Picnic
8 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!
11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
15 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
May
2 – London @ Queen Elizabeth Hall – SOLD OUT
5 – Chapiteau, BE @ Nuits Botanique
16 – Paris, FR @ Le Carreau du Temple – SOLD OUT
18 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green – Sold Out
June
3-7 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
5 – London @ Wide Awake Festival
5 – 7 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
12-14 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
23 – Manchester, UK @ Royal Northern College Of Music – SOLD OUT
July
9-11 – Trencin, SK – Pohoda
August
22 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man
Last month, Black Midi released an Ed Sheeran-targeting track during the height of the Stormzy and Wiley beef.