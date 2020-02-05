Listen to Black Midi’s slow-burning new track ‘Sweater’

Black Midi have shared a new song called ‘Sweater’ — you can listen to the slow-burning track below.

The offering follows on from the London four-piece’s release last year of their acclaimed debut LP ‘Schlagenheim’, which went on to be nominated for the 2019 Mercury Music Prize.

‘Sweater’ was recorded with Speedy Wunderground producer Dan Carey during the same period that resulted in ‘Schlagenheim’, and was one of the last tracks to emerge from those recording sessions.

You can hear the slow-burning ‘Sweater’ below.

Black Midi will begin their latest UK tour in Brighton next week. You can see their upcoming tour dates below.

February

10 – Brighton @ Concorde 2 – SOLD OUT

11 – Southampton @ The 1865 – SOLD OUT

12 – Bristol @ Marble Factory – SOLD OUT

14 – Dublin @ The Button Factory – SOLD OUT

15 – Belfast @ Ulster Sports Club – SOLD OUT

17 – Edinburgh @ Liquid Room – SOLD OUT

18 – Newcastle @ Riverside

19 – Leeds @ Irish Centre – SOLD OUT

20 – Norwich @ Norwich Arts Center – SOLD OUT

March

6 – London @ Roundhouse – SOLD OUT

27-28 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Sesc Belenzinho

31 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Xirgu Untref

April

3 – Santiago, CL @ Bar Loreto

5 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estéreo Picnic

8 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!

11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

15 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

May

2 – London @ Queen Elizabeth Hall – SOLD OUT

5 – Chapiteau, BE @ Nuits Botanique

16 – Paris, FR @ Le Carreau du Temple – SOLD OUT

18 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green – Sold Out

June

3-7 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

5 – London @ Wide Awake Festival

5 – 7 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

12-14 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

23 – Manchester, UK @ Royal Northern College Of Music – SOLD OUT

July

9-11 – Trencin, SK – Pohoda

August

22 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man

Last month, Black Midi released an Ed Sheeran-targeting track during the height of the Stormzy and Wiley beef.