Black Midi have announced that they’ll be holding open mic competitions as support for each night of their forthcoming UK and Ireland tour.

The London band are set to head out on the road this Autumn in support of their recent album ‘Cavalcade’, kicking off with a gig at Bristol’s Trinity Centre on August 31 and ending at Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal on November 25.

Today (July 14), Black Midi revealed that instead of traditional tour support for their upcoming jaunt they will be hosting an open mic competition, where the audience will decide who takes home the winning prize of £100.

Advertisement

“Our tour support for the upcoming UK Tour is an open mic competition – the audience’s favourite entry on the night wins £100,” Black Midi said, announcing the open mic slots on Instagram.

If you would like to enter for an opportunity to perform, you need to email: bmopenmic@gmail.com, with your audition tape and which show you’re auditioning for.

Tickets for Black Midi’s UK and Ireland dates are on sale now – you can see the full list of tour dates below:

August 2021

31 – Bristol, Bristol Trinity Centre

September 2021

1 – Bristol, Bristol Trinity Centre

2 – Manchester, O2 Ritz Manchester

3 – London, Wide Awake Festival

5 – Birmingham, The Mill

6 – Glasgow, QMU

Advertisement

November 2021

9 – Dublin, Vicar St

11 – London, Alexandra Palace Theatre

14 – Bath, Komedia

15 – Cambridge, Junction

16 – Sheffield, Corporation

17 – Newcastle, Wylarm Brewery

21 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

22 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

23 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

24 – Brighton, CHALK Live

25 – Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal

In a four-star review of ‘Cavalcade’, NME‘s Will Richards said: “Unpredictability rules once again on the trio’s second album, which pushes them further down the avant-garde rabbit hole.”

Earlier this year, Black Midi announced that bassist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin has been taking time away from the band due to mental health issues.