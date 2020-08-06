Black Sabbath announce 50th anniversary vinyl reissue of ‘Paranoid’

Black Sabbath have announced a 50th anniversary re-issue of ‘Paranoid’.

The 5-LP/4CD edition re-release arrives on October 9 and will also feature the vinyl debut of two of the band’s concerts from 1970 as well as a rare 1974 Quad Mix of the album.

The five-LP set additionally comes with a hardbound book, extensive new linear notes featuring interviews with all four band members as well as rare photos, a poster and a replica of the tour book sold during the tour.

You can pre-order the re-issue here and see full details of the collection below.

Paranoid Super Deluxe 5-LP Boxed Set – Track Listing:

LP 1: Original Album

Side A

War Pigs / Luke’s Wall

Paranoid

Planet Caravan

Iron Man

Side B

Electric Funeral

Hand Of Doom

Rat Salad

Jack The Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots

LP 2: Quadradisc Mix in Stereo (WS4 1887) 1974

Side C

War Pigs / Luke’s Wall

Paranoid

Planet Caravan

Iron Man

Side D

Electric Funeral

Hand Of Doom

Rat Salad

Jack The Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots

LP 3: Live in Montreux 1970 (Part One)

Side E

“Intro”

“Paranoid”

“N.I.B.”

“Behind The Wall Of Sleep”

Side F

“Iron Man”

“War Pigs”

LP 4: Live in Montreux 1970 (Part Two)/Live in Brussels 1970 (Part One)

Side

Fairies Wear Boots

Hand Of Doom

Side H

Paranoid

Hand Of Doom

Rat Salad

Iron Man

LP 5: Live in Brussels 1970 (Part Two)

Side J

Black Sabbath

N.I.B.

Side K

Behind The Wall Of Sleep

War Pigs

Fairies Wear Boots

Last month (July 14), Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi reflected on the band’s brief reunion at Live Aid to mark 35 years since the iconic concerts took place.

The metal icons played the Philadelphia leg of the fundraising concerts on July 14, 1985, which marked the first time the original line-up – featuring Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – had appeared on stage since 1978.

Reflecting on the show for SiriusXM’s ‘Live Aid Look Back: 35 Years Later’, Iommi said: “It was great. It was great being with the guys again. It was a bit surreal, to be honest, because, basically, I had been in the studio…and then suddenly, here we are, in the next couple of days, on stage in front of all the people.”

He added: “But this was a quick rehearsal for an hour or whatever it was, and then the next day, of course, on stage. So it was a bit nerving, because you don’t know how things are gonna go with the equipment and all this stuff. We hadn’t been on stage together for so long. You have to sort of suck it and see what’s gonna happen.”

Iommi also recently admitted he was keen to play more Black Sabbath shows, after playing their final dates in February 2017.