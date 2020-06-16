Black Sabbath are selling ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts

Black Sabbath have unveiled their own ‘Black Lives Matter’ t-shirt, a week after Tom Morello was seen wearing one in an Instagram post.

All proceeds from the shirt’s sales will go directly to Black Lives Matter.

The shirts, which feature Black Sabbath’s trademark font, are selling for $25USD each. They can be ordered from anywhere in the world and will ship from mid-July from the band’s official merchandise website.

Morello posted a photo to Instagram wearing the Black Lives Matter shirt featuring Black Sabbath’s iconic font, alongside his mother and a message supporting the movement on June 8.

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler approved, commenting “Nice shirt & nice sentiment & awesome mum”. Now, the band are selling the shirts themselves.

Black Sabbath aren’t the first band to release merchandise in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Knocked Loose, Dying Wish, Drug Church, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Can’t Swim, Beartooth and The Story So Far are some of the other acts who have designed new merchandise, with profits going to Black Lives Matter and related charities.

Earlier this year, Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne got behind another charitable cause through the sale of merchandise. The singer donated 10% of all tour merchandise sales to Michael J. Fox’s Parkinson’s disease charity.

In May, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi revealed that it “would be good” to play more shows with the iconic metal outfit.

“It would have to be a year or an 18-month tour,” he said on SiriusXM’s ‘Trunk Nation’ show.

“The hard thing is, certainly with Sabbath, because it’s such a big thing, you can’t just do an occasional show, because of the crew, and you have the whole setup.”