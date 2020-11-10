Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler on ‘WAP’: “Cardi B pisses me off with that ‘WAP’ song. It’s disgusting!”

Black Sabbath‘s Geezer Butler has criticised Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s collaborative hit single ‘WAP’, saying that Cardi “pisses me off” with the “disgusting” song.

‘WAP’ has become one of the biggest songs of 2020 since it was released back in August, clocking up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US and going on to be number one in both the US and UK. The song has also been praised for delivering an empowering message for women.

Black Sabbath bassist Butler has, however, expressed his personal disapproval of the song in a new interview with Kerrang! while discussing ‘Unspeakable Elvis’, a track from his 1997 solo album ‘Black Science’ which was reissued last month.

“That’s really about the fact that whatever new music comes out, it’s viewed as the devil’s music,” Butler explained about the lyrics to ‘Unspeakable Elvis’. “I remember when Elvis [Presley] came out everybody said he was Satan. And then in the ’60s and ’70s, he became America’s national treasure.

“It happens with every new wave of music. Like metal, obviously. The Christians were going mental when Sabbath came about. And then when rap came about, people were up in arms about that and certain words that rappers were using.

“I have to say, though, that Cardi B pisses me off with that ‘WAP’ song,” Butler continued. “It’s disgusting! But there you go.”

Butler, who Kerrang! notes is specifically outraged about “the impact of ‘WAP”s sexually explicit lyrics”, added that “a friend of mine didn’t know what the song was about, but his 10-year-old girl was singing it”.

“I was, like, ‘What?!’ To put it on [an] album, fair enough. But to put it out as a single? That’s a bit much.

“Then again, I’m 71. A bloody old goat.”

Last week, a county supervisor in Milwaukee apologised after using a meme based around Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’ to promote a new local government programme.